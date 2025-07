"Me hace la vida mucho más fácil": Xabi Alonso elogió el rendimiento de Valverde tras victoria ante Juventus

Another giant steps in.



Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals — check out how the bracket looks now 🔥



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAJUV pic.twitter.com/jSa9DjQk9T