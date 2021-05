The multiple ROH Seminar/Tryouts paid off for me, now is time for the rise of The Last Incan Warrior! How will I alter the future of @ringofhonor? Stay tuned with #FutureOfHonor and find out. #RayoOfHonor #WatchROH #RingOfHonor #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/i2y6UUTZJC