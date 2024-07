Australia hace historia en París 2024: medalla de oro en relevo femenino de 4x100 con récord olímpico

Four consecutive 4x100m Freestyle Relay gold for the Aussie women in 3:28.92 🥇💚💛



Congratulations to new Olympic Record holders Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris 👏#AllezAUS | @swimmingaus | @dolphinsaus pic.twitter.com/nS1qYoZuiB