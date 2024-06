Estados Unidos: dos muertos y varios heridos en un tiroteo en una tienda de Arkansas

Around 11:30 a.m. today, ASP responded to a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. A total of nine individuals were shot.

ASP will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. today in the parking lot of Relyance Bank at 610 W 4th St in Fordyce.https://t.co/bcZoJKqMKC pic.twitter.com/ypnxsf9SGg