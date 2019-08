"YOU ARE FULL OF S***!" | A 65-year-old woman became aggressive with a Cashion police officer, kicking him and resisting arrest, after she refused to sign a $80 ticket for a broken tail light. #KOCO5 #bodycam #Oklahoma@KOCOChristine has the full story >> https://t.co/1ZPypODLFV pic.twitter.com/njACNNIKls