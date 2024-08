Julio fue el segundo mes más caluroso jamás registrado

July #Temperature highlights from #C3S. Last month:



🌡was the second-warmest July globally, at 0.68°C above the 1991-2020 average;

🌡 saw the two hottest days in the ERA5 data record: 17.16°C and 17.15°C on 22 and 23 July.



