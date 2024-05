¿Dónde ver el Manhattanhenge en Nueva York este 29 de mayo?

#Manhattanhenge is back!



Today at 8:13 p.m., grab your camera to capture this spectacular sunset.



Where:



🌆 14th St., 23rd St., 34th St., 42nd St., 57th St. in Manhattan

🌆 Hunter's Point South Park at LIC



📸Share your best photo with #HalfManhattanhengeMay2024 and we’ll RT. pic.twitter.com/kEiNOELurW