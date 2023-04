🌔 BRING ON THE NIGHT 🌖#EmbraceTheDarkness with the #ESLOne Berlin Dota Major; 18 of the best teams in the world will be competing for $500,000 and 2,700 DPC Points on patch 7.33!



Sharpen those talons and unfurl those wings - this is one tournament you won't want to miss! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/2u38rxFTLf