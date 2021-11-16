Metroid Dread
El GOTY es el galardón más importante de la industria de los videojuegos en el año. | Fuente: Nintendo

The Game Awards ha anunciado su lista de nominados para la premiación de los mejores videojuegos del año el próximo 9 de diciembre.

Desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, serán 6 los juegos que se disputen el Game of The Year (GOTY), el galardón más importante de la industria.

Para el 2021, los nominados son Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo), Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts), Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) y Resident Evil Village (Capcom).

¿Quién se llevará el trofeo? Será un pronóstico complicado y los propios jugadores podrán votar también en este enlace.

Más categorías

El GOTY es el más importante, pero no la única categoría en competencia.

De acuerdo con The Game Awards, para este 2021 es Xbox (junto a Bethesda), la empresa más nominada hasta en 20 oportunidades, casi doblando las 11 nominaciones de Sony y triplicando las 7 nominaciones de Nintendo.

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Mejor narrativa

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Rathet & Clank: Rift Apart

Juego más esperado

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Starfield

Mejor juego independiente

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscription
  • Loop Hero

Mejor música

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Mejor Performance

  • Erika Mori, Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Mejor juego multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valhiem

Mejor juego en vigencia

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
Noticias Relacionadas

Dale like al fanpage de PROGAMER en Facebook para mantenerte actualizado con las últimas noticias de videojuegos, anime, comics y cultura geek. Además también puedes escuchar nuestro PROGAMER Podcast en RPP Podcast, iTunes y Spotify. Para escucharlo mejor, #QuedateEnCasa.

Sepa más:
Te sugerimos leer
Riot Games anuncia tres nuevos juegos basados en League of Legends y lanza otros dos hoy mismo

Riot Games anuncia tres nuevos juegos basados en League of Legends y lanza otros dos hoy mismo

Dragon Ball tendrá un nuevo videojuego para las multiplataformas: será de supervivencia multijugador

Dragon Ball tendrá un nuevo videojuego para las multiplataformas: será de supervivencia multijugador

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: ¿cuál es el balance del primer año de la nueva generación?

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: ¿cuál es el balance del primer año de la nueva generación?

Fortnite se despide de China: sus servidores dejan de funcionar definitivamente

Fortnite se despide de China: sus servidores dejan de funcionar definitivamente