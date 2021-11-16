The Game Awards ha anunciado su lista de nominados para la premiación de los mejores videojuegos del año el próximo 9 de diciembre.
Desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, serán 6 los juegos que se disputen el Game of The Year (GOTY), el galardón más importante de la industria.
Para el 2021, los nominados son Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo), Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts), Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) y Resident Evil Village (Capcom).
¿Quién se llevará el trofeo? Será un pronóstico complicado y los propios jugadores podrán votar también en este enlace.
Más categorías
El GOTY es el más importante, pero no la única categoría en competencia.
De acuerdo con The Game Awards, para este 2021 es Xbox (junto a Bethesda), la empresa más nominada hasta en 20 oportunidades, casi doblando las 11 nominaciones de Sony y triplicando las 7 nominaciones de Nintendo.
Mejor dirección de juego
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mejor narrativa
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Rathet & Clank: Rift Apart
Juego más esperado
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Mejor juego independiente
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Mejor música
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Mejor Performance
- Erika Mori, Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Mejor juego multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valhiem
Mejor juego en vigencia
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
