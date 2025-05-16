Últimas Noticias
Megaofertas de Epic Games: EA SPORTS FC 25, GTA V y más con grandes descuentos, ¿hasta cuándo puedes aprovecharlas?

Epic Games lanza su temporada de descuentos más esperada del año con juegos top a precios imperdibles
Epic Games lanza su temporada de descuentos más esperada del año con juegos top a precios imperdibles
Carlos Rodríguez

por Carlos Rodríguez

·

Epic Games activa su temporada de descuentos con rebajas de hasta el 90% en juegos icónicos. Con títulos como Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man Remastered y FIFA 25, esta es una oportunidad que no querrás dejar pasar

¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!
¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

¡Llegaron las Megaofertas de Epic Games! Un enorme catálogo de juegos con grandes descuentos, incluyendo títulos como Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, el querido Red Dead Redemption, y clásicos inmortales como Grand Theft Auto V.

Estas ofertas estarán disponibles del 15 de mayo al 12 de junio a las 10:00 a.m. (hora peruana). Además, desde el 15 de mayo y hasta el 22 de mayo a las 10:00 a.m., Epic Games está regalando Dead Island 2 y Happy Game, listos para reclamar.

Y eso no es todo: justo cuando termine la disponibilidad de estos juegos, el 22 de mayo a las 10:00 a.m., se revelarán 3 nuevos títulos que todos estamos ansiosos por descubrir.

Dos grandes por cero soles: reclama Dead Island 2 y Happy Game gratis hasta el 22 de mayo

Dos grandes por cero soles: reclama Dead Island 2 y Happy Game gratis hasta el 22 de mayo

Para que no te pierdas entre tantas opciones, hemos recopilado los títulos más importantes en estas Megaofertas. A continuación, te mostramos los juegos más destacados junto con sus precios. Y si quieres revisar el catálogo completo con todos los descuentos disponibles, puedes hacerlo a través de este <<enlace>>.

  • EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/259 → Oferta S/77.70
  • Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced | Precio regular S/110.90 → Oferta S/55.45
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Precio regular S/219 → Oferta S/54.75
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
  • The Last of Us™ Part I | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
  • Cyberpunk 2077 | Precio regular S/209.99 → Oferta S/83.99
  • Hogwarts Legacy | Precio regular S/179 → Oferta S/44.75
  • God of War | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/63.60
  • God of War Ragnarök | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/159.20
  • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/133.33
  • EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 | Precio regular S/259 → Oferta S/51.80
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/79.50
  • Red Dead Redemption | Precio regular S/185 → Oferta S/129.50
  • TankHead | Precio regular S/65 → Oferta S/55.25
  • Dragon Age™: The Veilguard | Precio regular S/219 → Oferta S/109.50
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/127.20
  • Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | Precio regular S/246.68 → Oferta S/98.67
  • Overcooked! 2 | Precio regular S/45 → Oferta S/11.25
  • Batman Arkham Knight | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
  • Far Cry®3 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/44.99 → Oferta S/11.24
  • Alan Wake Remastered | Precio regular S/58.99 → Oferta S/8.84
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | Precio regular S/150.01 → Oferta S/135
  • Batman Arkham City Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
  • Tomb Raider GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION | Precio regular S/63 → Oferta S/9.45
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | Precio regular S/95 → Oferta S/14.25
  • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/127.20
  • Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/133.33
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179 → Oferta S/35.80
  • Assassin's Creed Unity | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
  • FAR CRY 4 | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/17.99
  • Far Cry 5 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/26.99
  • Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | Precio regular S/119 → Oferta S/23.80
  • Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Standard Edition | Precio regular S/199.99 → Oferta S/49.99
  • Assassin's Creed II Standard Edition | Precio regular S/59.99 → Oferta S/14.99
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition | Precio regular S/149.99 → Oferta S/29.99
  • Assassin's Creed Origins Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/26.99
  • Metro 2033 Redux | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
  • HITMAN World of Assassination | Precio regular S/127.99 → Oferta S/51.19
  • Until Dawn™ | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/149.25
  • Watch Dogs 2 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/149.99 → Oferta S/22.49
  • Fallout 4 | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/23.60
  • Blasphemous 2 | Precio regular S/74.95 → Oferta S/37.47
  • Assassin's Creed® Mirage | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/71.99
  • LEGO® Batman™: The Videogame | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft | Precio regular S/54.99 → Oferta S/27.49
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | Precio regular S/259.99 → Oferta S/85.79
  • Far Cry 6 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/199.99 → Oferta S/49.99
  • Assassin's Creed® III: Remastered | Precio regular S/119.99 → Oferta S/29.99
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Precio regular S/152 → Oferta S/45.60
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
  • The Lord of The Rings: Return to Moria™ | Precio regular S/45.99 → Oferta S/27.59
  • UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/63.60
  • Assassins Creed Odyssey Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/35.99
  • Assassin's Creed® I: Director's Cut | Precio regular S/59.99 → Oferta S/14.99
  • Metro Last Light Redux | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
  • The Elder Scrolls Online | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/14.75
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 - Turbocharged | Precio regular S/190 → Oferta S/38
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | Precio regular S/69 → Oferta S/6.90
  • LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
  • Jurassic World Evolution | Precio regular S/143 → Oferta S/35.75
  • Far Cry Primal Standard Edition | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/19.47
  • World War Z Aftermath | Precio regular S/99 → Oferta S/36.63
  • For Honor Standard Edition | Precio regular S/109.99 → Oferta S/16.49
  • Returnal™ | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
  • Metro Exodus Standard Edition | Precio regular S/74.99 → Oferta S/18.74
  • Borderlands 3 | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/15.90
  • Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 | Precio regular S/141.99 → Oferta S/56.79
  • RoboCop: Rogue City | Precio regular S/129 → Oferta S/25.80
  • Far Cry 2: Standard Edition | Precio regular S/29.99 → Oferta S/8.99
  • South Park™: The Stick of Truth™ | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
  • LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/12.49
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate Standard Edition | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
  • PAYDAY 3 | Precio regular S/74.99 → Oferta S/29.99
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI | Precio regular S/239 → Oferta S/23.90
  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown | Precio regular S/154.99 → Oferta S/77.49
  • Sackboy™: A Big Adventure | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/79.60
Video recomendado

Carlos Rodríguez

Carlos Rodríguez Redactor

Comunicador audiovisual con experiencia en redacción y creación de contenidos. Interesado en la divulgación de temas de tecnología, cultura y entretenimiento. Apasionado por la música, el buen fútbol y la lucha libre. Todavía me considero un escenero de corazón.

