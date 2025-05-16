Megaofertas de Epic Games: EA SPORTS FC 25, GTA V y más con grandes descuentos, ¿hasta cuándo puedes aprovecharlas?

Epic Games activa su temporada de descuentos con rebajas de hasta el 90% en juegos icónicos. Con títulos como Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man Remastered y FIFA 25, esta es una oportunidad que no querrás dejar pasar
¡Llegaron las Megaofertas de Epic Games! Un enorme catálogo de juegos con grandes descuentos, incluyendo títulos como Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, el querido Red Dead Redemption, y clásicos inmortales como Grand Theft Auto V.
Estas ofertas estarán disponibles del 15 de mayo al 12 de junio a las 10:00 a.m. (hora peruana). Además, desde el 15 de mayo y hasta el 22 de mayo a las 10:00 a.m., Epic Games está regalando Dead Island 2 y Happy Game, listos para reclamar.
Y eso no es todo: justo cuando termine la disponibilidad de estos juegos, el 22 de mayo a las 10:00 a.m., se revelarán 3 nuevos títulos que todos estamos ansiosos por descubrir.
Para que no te pierdas entre tantas opciones, hemos recopilado los títulos más importantes en estas Megaofertas. A continuación, te mostramos los juegos más destacados junto con sus precios. Y si quieres revisar el catálogo completo con todos los descuentos disponibles, puedes hacerlo a través de este <<enlace>>.
- EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/259 → Oferta S/77.70
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced | Precio regular S/110.90 → Oferta S/55.45
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Precio regular S/219 → Oferta S/54.75
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
- The Last of Us™ Part I | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
- Cyberpunk 2077 | Precio regular S/209.99 → Oferta S/83.99
- Hogwarts Legacy | Precio regular S/179 → Oferta S/44.75
- God of War | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/63.60
- God of War Ragnarök | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/159.20
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/133.33
- EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 | Precio regular S/259 → Oferta S/51.80
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/79.50
- Red Dead Redemption | Precio regular S/185 → Oferta S/129.50
- TankHead | Precio regular S/65 → Oferta S/55.25
- Dragon Age™: The Veilguard | Precio regular S/219 → Oferta S/109.50
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/127.20
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | Precio regular S/246.68 → Oferta S/98.67
- Overcooked! 2 | Precio regular S/45 → Oferta S/11.25
- Batman Arkham Knight | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
- Far Cry®3 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/44.99 → Oferta S/11.24
- Alan Wake Remastered | Precio regular S/58.99 → Oferta S/8.84
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | Precio regular S/150.01 → Oferta S/135
- Batman Arkham City Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
- Tomb Raider GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION | Precio regular S/63 → Oferta S/9.45
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | Precio regular S/95 → Oferta S/14.25
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/127.20
- Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/133.33
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179 → Oferta S/35.80
- Assassin's Creed Unity | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
- FAR CRY 4 | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/17.99
- Far Cry 5 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/26.99
- Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | Precio regular S/119 → Oferta S/23.80
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Standard Edition | Precio regular S/199.99 → Oferta S/49.99
- Assassin's Creed II Standard Edition | Precio regular S/59.99 → Oferta S/14.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition | Precio regular S/149.99 → Oferta S/29.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/26.99
- Metro 2033 Redux | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
- HITMAN World of Assassination | Precio regular S/127.99 → Oferta S/51.19
- Until Dawn™ | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/149.25
- Watch Dogs 2 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/149.99 → Oferta S/22.49
- Fallout 4 | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/23.60
- Blasphemous 2 | Precio regular S/74.95 → Oferta S/37.47
- Assassin's Creed® Mirage | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/71.99
- LEGO® Batman™: The Videogame | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft | Precio regular S/54.99 → Oferta S/27.49
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | Precio regular S/259.99 → Oferta S/85.79
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition | Precio regular S/199.99 → Oferta S/49.99
- Assassin's Creed® III: Remastered | Precio regular S/119.99 → Oferta S/29.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Precio regular S/152 → Oferta S/45.60
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
- The Lord of The Rings: Return to Moria™ | Precio regular S/45.99 → Oferta S/27.59
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/63.60
- Assassins Creed Odyssey Standard Edition | Precio regular S/179.99 → Oferta S/35.99
- Assassin's Creed® I: Director's Cut | Precio regular S/59.99 → Oferta S/14.99
- Metro Last Light Redux | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/7.49
- The Elder Scrolls Online | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/14.75
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 - Turbocharged | Precio regular S/190 → Oferta S/38
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | Precio regular S/69 → Oferta S/6.90
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/9.99
- Jurassic World Evolution | Precio regular S/143 → Oferta S/35.75
- Far Cry Primal Standard Edition | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition | Precio regular S/59 → Oferta S/19.47
- World War Z Aftermath | Precio regular S/99 → Oferta S/36.63
- For Honor Standard Edition | Precio regular S/109.99 → Oferta S/16.49
- Returnal™ | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/99.50
- Metro Exodus Standard Edition | Precio regular S/74.99 → Oferta S/18.74
- Borderlands 3 | Precio regular S/159 → Oferta S/15.90
- Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 | Precio regular S/141.99 → Oferta S/56.79
- RoboCop: Rogue City | Precio regular S/129 → Oferta S/25.80
- Far Cry 2: Standard Edition | Precio regular S/29.99 → Oferta S/8.99
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™ | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham | Precio regular S/49.99 → Oferta S/12.49
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate Standard Edition | Precio regular S/89.99 → Oferta S/22.49
- PAYDAY 3 | Precio regular S/74.99 → Oferta S/29.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI | Precio regular S/239 → Oferta S/23.90
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown | Precio regular S/154.99 → Oferta S/77.49
- Sackboy™: A Big Adventure | Precio regular S/199 → Oferta S/79.60
Te recomendamos
Comparte esta noticia