Estrenos en mayo en el mundo de los videojuegos. | Fuente: NiusGeek

Si abril fue un mes discreto en cuanto a lanzamientos, mayo también se perfila como uno. Estos son los videojuegos que saldrán el próximo mes.

Videojuegos que se lanzarán en mayo

5 de mayo - Trek to Yomi para Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

10 de mayo – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising para Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

10 de mayo – Salt and Sacrifice para Windows, PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

10 de mayo – We Were Here Forever para Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

11 de mayo – Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia para Windows.

12 de mayo – The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story para Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

13 de mayo – Evil Dead: The Game para Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

19 de mayo – Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong para Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

24 de mayo – Hardspace: Shipbreaker para Windows.

24 de mayo – Ouken Ranbu Warriors para Nintendo Switch.

25 de mayo – Yurukill The Calumniation Games para Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

26 de mayo – Sniper Elite 5 para Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 y Xbox One y Xbox Series X/S.

26 de mayo – The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails para Nintendo Switch.

27 de mayo – Pac-Man Museum + para Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y Xbox One.


