Finales de la VNL 2025: cuándo se jugarán, equipos, llaves, fechas y horarios de todos los partidos

🏆 The Final 8 are confirmed!



These teams are heading to Łódź, Poland 🇵🇱 to battle it out for the #VNL2025 title! 🤩



📍 July 23–27 — Let the Finals begin! 🔥



Quarterfinals (GMT):

🗓 23/7

2:30 PM – 🇮🇹 vs 🇺🇸

6:00 PM – 🇵🇱 vs 🇨🇳



🗓 24/7

2:30 PM – 🇯🇵 vs 🇹🇷

6:00 PM – 🇧🇷 vs 🇩🇪



