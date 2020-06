Launch success! All 3 Skysats in orbit & contacted by ground stations!

- 10 mins to space

- 12 mins to separation

- 18 mins to first ground station contact. Phew!



Thank you @SpaceX @ElonMusk for the beautiful ride!



Here’s two Skysats separating atop the Starlinks! Too cool! pic.twitter.com/hHKMhAXIxP