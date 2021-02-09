La Academia de Hollywood anunció las cintas preseleccionadas en nueve categorías | Fuente: Composición

Los Oscar 2021 están cada vez más cerca y la esperada shorlist de preseleccionadas llegó este 9 de febrero. “Canción sin nombre”, la aclamada cinta peruana de Melina León, no logró ser considera en el grupo de Mejor película internacional frente a otras producciones de Chile, Francia, Guatemala, México y otros países más.

Dentro de las producciones de Hollywood, se posicionan algunas producciones lanzadas a nivel mundial por plataformas streaming o estrenos limitados en cines como “Mulan” y “Soul”, de Disney, “Mank”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Da 5 Bloods” y “El juicio de los 7 de Chicago”, de Netflix, “Tenet”, de HBO Max.

Revisa aquí la shotlist de preseleccionadas en los Oscar 2021, que se llevarán a cabo el 25 de abril:

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Turntables” de “All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“See What You’ve Done” de “Belly of the Beast”

“Wuhan Flu” de “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Never Break” de “Giving Voice”

“Make It Work” de “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“lo Sì (Seen)” de “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Rain Song” de “Minari”

“Show Me Your Soul” de “Mr. Soul!”

“Loyal Brave True” de “Mulan”

“Free” de “The One and Only Ivan”

“Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami...”

“Green” de “Sound of Metal”

“Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Yes-People”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE LIVE-ACTION

“Bittu”

“Da Yie”

“Feeling Through”

“The Human Voice”

“The Kicksled Choir”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“The Van”

“White Eye”

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y VESTUARIO

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami...”

“Pinocchio”

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Bosnia y Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

República Checa, “Charlatan”

Dinamarca, “Another Round”

Francia, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Irán, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

México, “I’m No Longer Here”

Noruega, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Rusia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Call Center Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“Hysterical Girl”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

“The Speed Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

