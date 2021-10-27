People's Choice Awards 2021. Series. Cine. Black Widow. Dune. Free Guy. Rápidos y furiosos 9.
¿Ya tienes un favorito? Este miércoles, los People's Choice Awards anunciaron su lista oficial de nominados con lo mejor del cine, la televisión y la música internacional. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre y las votaciones estarán abiertas desde hoy hasta el 17 de noviembre. Revisa la lista completa de nominados:

Película del año

  • Black Widow
  • Coming 2 America
  • F9: The Fast Saga
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • The Tomorrow War
  • Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Película de comedia

  • Coming 2 America
  • Free Guy
  • He's All That
  • Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Thunder Force
  • Vacation Friends

Película de acción

  • Black Widow
  • F9: The Fast Saga
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • The Suicide Squad
  • The Tomorrow War
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Película de drama

  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Fatherhood
  • Halloween Kills
  • In the Heights
  • Old
  • Respect

Película familiar

  • Cinderella
  • Luca
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Vivo
  • Yes Day

Estrella masculina de cine

  • Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
  • Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
  • Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
  • John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
  • Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

Estrella femenina de cine

  • Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
  • Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
  • Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
  • Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Estrella de una película de drama

  • Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
  • Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
  • Emma Stone (Cruella)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
  • Jason Momoa (Dune)
  • Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
  • Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

Estrella de una comedia

  • Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
  • Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
  • Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
  • Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
  • Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
  • Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
  • Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

Estrella de una película de acción

  • Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
  • Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
  • Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
  • John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
  • Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Serie del año

  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Loki
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Bachelor
  • This Is Us
  • WandaVision

Serie de drama

  • Outer Banks
  • 9-1-1
  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey's Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • The Equalizer
  • The Walking Dead
  • This Is Us

Serie de comedia

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Grown-ish
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Upshaws
  • Young Rock

Reality show

  • 90 Day Fiancé
  • Bachelor in Paradise
  • Below Deck
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians
  • Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Show de competición

  • America's Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Bachelor
  • The Bachelorette
  • The Masked Singer
  • The Voice

Estrella masculina de TV

  • Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
  • Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Estrella femenina de TV

  • Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
  • Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
  • Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
  • Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
  • Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
  • Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
  • Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

Estrella de una serie de drama

  • Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
  • Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
  • Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
  • Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
  • Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
  • Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
  • Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Estrella de una serie de comedia

  • Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
  • Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

Serie digna de maratón

  • Cobra Kai
  • Loki
  • Mare of Easttown
  • Outer Banks
  • Sex/Life
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • The White Lotus

Serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía

  • Loki
  • Lucifer
  • La Brea
  • Shadow and Bone
  • Superman and Lois
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • The Flash
  • WandaVision
Artista masculino

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • Luke Combs
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

Artista femenina

  • Adele
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Halsey
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Grupo musical

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Dan + Shay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos
  • Twenty One Pilots

Canción del año

  • "Butter" (BTS)
  • "Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)
  • "Easy on Me" (Adele)
  • "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
  • "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
  • "Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
  • "Up" (Cardi B)

Álbum del año

  • Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
  • Culture III (Migos)
  • Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
  • Justice (Justine Bieber)
  • Montero (Lil Nas X)
  • Planet Her (Doja Cat)
  • Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

Artista latino

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Daddy Yankee
  • J Balvin
  • KAROL G
  • Maluma
  • Natti Natasha

Artista nuevo

  • 24kGoldn
  • Bella Poarch
  • Giveon
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Tomorrow X Together

Video musical del año

  • "Butter" (BTS)
  • "Easy on Me" (Adele)
  • "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • "Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
  • "My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
  • "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
  • "Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
