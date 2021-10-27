¿Ya tienes un favorito? Este miércoles, los People's Choice Awards anunciaron su lista oficial de nominados con lo mejor del cine, la televisión y la música internacional. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre y las votaciones estarán abiertas desde hoy hasta el 17 de noviembre. Revisa la lista completa de nominados:
Película del año
- Black Widow
- Coming 2 America
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
Película de comedia
- Coming 2 America
- Free Guy
- He's All That
- Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Thunder Force
- Vacation Friends
Película de acción
- Black Widow
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Suicide Squad
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Película de drama
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Cruella
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween Kills
- In the Heights
- Old
- Respect
Película familiar
- Cinderella
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes Day
Estrella masculina de cine
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Estrella femenina de cine
- Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Estrella de una película de drama
- Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
- Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
- Emma Stone (Cruella)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
- Jason Momoa (Dune)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
- Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
Estrella de una comedia
- Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
- Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)
Estrella de una película de acción
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
Serie del año
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Loki
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
Serie de drama
- Outer Banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
Serie de comedia
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
Reality show
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Show de competición
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
Estrella masculina de TV
- Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
Estrella femenina de TV
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Estrella de una serie de drama
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Estrella de una serie de comedia
- Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Serie digna de maratón
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer Banks
- Sex/Life
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
Serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and Bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision
Artista masculino
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Grupo musical
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Twenty One Pilots
Canción del año
- "Butter" (BTS)
- "Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)
- "Easy on Me" (Adele)
- "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
- "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- "Stay" (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
- "Up" (Cardi B)
Álbum del año
- Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
- Culture III (Migos)
- Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
- Justice (Justine Bieber)
- Montero (Lil Nas X)
- Planet Her (Doja Cat)
- Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
Artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
Artista nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid Laroi
- Tomorrow X Together
Video musical del año
- "Butter" (BTS)
- "Easy on Me" (Adele)
- "Good 4 U" (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "Location" (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)
- "My Universe" (Coldplay X BTS)
- "Peaches" (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- "Stay" (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
