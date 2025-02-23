SAG Awards 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Shogun', 'Bebé reno' y la lista completa de ganadores

Conoce quiénes son las grandes triunfadoras de la noche en una ceremonia que celebró lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
La 31° edición de los Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards se está celebrando este 23 de febrero de 2025 en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, con Kristen Bell como anfitriona. La ceremonia, transmitida en vivo por Netflix, reconoce las actuaciones más destacadas en cine y televisión del último año.
Lista completa de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 en cine
Mejor película
- Anora
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Mejor actor principal
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Mejor actriz principal
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Mejor actor de reparto
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain 🏆
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 🏆
Mejor equipo de especialistas
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Mejor elenco de dobles en cinta de acción
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy 🏆
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Lista completa de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 en televisión
Mejor serie de drama
- Bridgerton, Netflix
- The Day of the Jackal, Peacock
- The Diplomat, Netflix
- Shōgun, FX 🏆
- Slow Horses, Apple TV+
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX/Hulu
- Hacks, Max
- Only Murders in the Buidling, Hulu 🏆
- Shrinking, Apple TV+
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Jeff Bridge, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun 🏆
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun 🏆
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 🏆
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks 🏆
Mejor actor en miniserie o película de TV
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin 🏆
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de TV
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer 🏆
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Mejor equipo de especialistas en una serie
- The Boys, Prime Video
- Fallout, Prime Video
- House of the Dragon, HBO
- The Penguin, HBO
- Shōgun, FX
Mejor elenco de dobles en serie
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun 🏆
