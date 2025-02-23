Últimas Noticias
SAG Awards 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Shogun', 'Bebé reno' y la lista completa de ganadores

Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2025.
Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2025.
Brenda García Retamal

Brenda García Retamal

·

Conoce quiénes son las grandes triunfadoras de la noche en una ceremonia que celebró lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Todas las noticias en tu celular
¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

 La 31° edición de los Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards se está celebrando este 23 de febrero de 2025 en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, con Kristen Bell como anfitriona. La ceremonia, transmitida en vivo por Netflix, reconoce las actuaciones más destacadas en cine y televisión del último año.

El actor irlandés Colin Farrell posa en la sala de prensa con el premio a la interpretación sobresaliente de un actor masculino en una película para televisión o miniserie por

El actor irlandés Colin Farrell posa en la sala de prensa con el premio a la interpretación sobresaliente de un actor masculino en una película para televisión o miniserie por "The Penguin".

Lista completa de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 en cine

Mejor película

  • Anora
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Mejor actor principal

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Mejor actriz principal

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain 🏆
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 🏆

Mejor equipo de especialistas

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Fall Guy
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

Mejor elenco de dobles en cinta de acción

  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Fall Guy 🏆
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked
El actor Kieran Culkin posa con el premio SAG a la 'Actuación destacada de un actor masculino en un papel secundario'.

El actor Kieran Culkin posa con el premio SAG a la 'Actuación destacada de un actor masculino en un papel secundario'.

Lista completa de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 en televisión

Mejor serie de drama

  • Bridgerton, Netflix
  • The Day of the Jackal, Peacock
  • The Diplomat, Netflix
  • Shōgun, FX 🏆
  • Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Mejor serie de comedia 

  • Abbott Elementary, ABC
  • The Bear, FX/Hulu
  • Hacks, Max
  • Only Murders in the Buidling, Hulu 🏆
  • Shrinking, Apple TV+

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Jeff Bridge, The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun 🏆

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun 🏆

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 🏆
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks 🏆

Mejor actor en miniserie o película de TV

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin 🏆
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de TV

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer 🏆
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Mejor equipo de especialistas en una serie

  • The Boys, Prime Video
  • Fallout, Prime Video
  • House of the Dragon, HBO
  • The Penguin, HBO
  • Shōgun, FX

Mejor elenco de dobles en serie

  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin
  • Shōgun 🏆

Brenda García Retamal

Brenda García Retamal Periodista

Licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Jaime Bausate y Meza. Ejerce como redactora del equipo digital de RPP Noticias, desarrollando informes y entrevistas sobre entretenimiento, música y cultura. Ha trabajado en revistas, agencia de publicidad y medios digitales. Aficionada al freestyle. Contacto: bgarcia@gruporpp.com.pe

SAG Awards 2025 Emilia Pérez Shogun

