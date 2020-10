Wanna know another part of the Cell Arc Toyotaro copy-pasted?



1. Vegeta coming in, looking like he'll beat Cell (Moro)

2. Vegeta doing the infamous Super-Vegeta pose.

3. Vegeta almost beats Moro/Cell.

4. Moro/Cell gets a transformation.

5. Vegeta gets owned!



Such originality! https://t.co/di5ZcoOORm