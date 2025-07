Dos niñas murieron en choque de barcos en Miami: una de las víctimas es nieta de Cris Morena, creadora de Floricienta

#UPDATE CG investigators release more info concerning the vessel collision that claimed 2 lives near Hibiscus Island, Mon. Deceased are a 7y/o and 13y/o. In critical condition are an 8y/o and an 11y/o. Rescued were a 12y/o and a 19y/o. All female. Release: https://t.co/GP2hjUBdMy pic.twitter.com/7NJh8r6HjP