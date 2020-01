🔊 NEW PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



Jair Córdova (PER) will be joining the Cavalry FC roster for the 2020 season. Welcome to the team!



Read more 📰 https://t.co/jkQa2l9g90

📹 Credit @GOLPERUoficial ,@utv ,@ClubAlianzaLima #WednesdayWelcome #RideWithUs #CavsFC pic.twitter.com/UyOoxo53wO