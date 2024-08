Dio la hora: ugandés Joshua Cheptegei ganó el oro en 10 000 metros con récord olímpico

A #gold medal and an Olympic Record! 🥇



Congratulations to Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬, finishing in first in men's 10,000m.



This is the 28-year-olds second Olympic gold, and third overall.@Official_UOC | @worldathletics | #Athletics #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/0Zrdg957u9