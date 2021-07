🇨🇳 Li Fabin 李發彬 won 🥇 GOLD in the men's 61 kg class with a snatch of 141 kg, a clean and jerk of 172 kg, and a total score of 313 kg.



In the 1st attempt, Li demonstrated the "Golden Rooster Stand 金雞獨立" stunt, holding a 166 kg barbell with one foot. 😁 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/o9tu6gA1VU