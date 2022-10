Result: @USOpenSquash Men's Final 🏆@AliFarag has retired from the match due to injury, meaning @diegoelias96 has been crowned the champion



[4] Diego Elias (PER) bt [1] Ali Farag (EGY) 3-0: 2-0 retired (2m)#USOpenSquash pic.twitter.com/x9mOdRFcnB