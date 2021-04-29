Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 23 de mayo desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. Frente a la actual crisis sanitaria que aún afecta gran parte del mundo, se desconoce si el evento se organizará de forma virtual, presencial o de ambos formatos como los Grammy.
Finalmente, ha llegado el momento para los artistas que acumularon más éxito comercial en EE.UU. durante el último año, el cual ha sido distinto por las condiciones de la pandemia. BTS, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Karol G y J Balvin encabezan las nominaciones para los premios desde las diferentes categorías para música en inglés y español.
Conoce aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2021:
Artista Top del Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Rap Album
Maluma
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Mejor artista femenina
Billie Eilish
ArianaGrande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Latin Artist
Letter to You
Tickets to My Downfall
Dreamland
Plastic Hearts
Power Up
Mejor álbum de rock
SurfMesa
Marshmello
Lady Gaga
Kygo
The Chainsmokers
Top Artista Dance
Blinding Lights
WHATS POPPIN
Life Is Good
ROCKSTAR
WAP
Mejor canción en streaming
SEVENTEEN
SB19
Ariana Grande
BTS
BLACKPINK
Mejor artista en redes sociales
Caramelo - Ozuna
Hawái - Maluma
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas
DÁKITI - Bad Bunny
Yo Perreo Sola - Bad Bunny
Mejor canción latina
Rod Wave
Pop Smoke
Jack Harlow
Doja Cat
Gabby Barrett
Mejor nuevo artista
I Hope
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Savage - Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé
WAP - Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion
Dynamite - BTS
Top selling song
Rosalía
Becky G
Karol G
Artista Latina femenina top
BLAME IT ON BABY
Legends Never Die
My Turn
Eternal Atake
Shoot For The Stars
Aim For The Moon
Canción top de radio
I Hope
Go Crazy
Don’t Start Now
Adore You
Blinding Lights
Top Rock Artist
ACDC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty one pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
Legends Never Die
My Turn
Shoot For The Stars
Aim For The Moon
folklore
After Hours
Top Hot 100 Song
Mood
I Hope
Go Crazy
ROCKSTAR
Blinding Lights
Mejor álbum latino
EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO - Bad Bunny
LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR - Bad Bunny
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
