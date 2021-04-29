Billboard Music Awards 2021
BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y The Weeknd se encuentran entre los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2021. | Fuente: Instagram/AFP

Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 23 de mayo desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. Frente a la actual crisis sanitaria que aún afecta gran parte del mundo, se desconoce si el evento se organizará de forma virtual, presencial o de ambos formatos como los Grammy.

Finalmente, ha llegado el momento para los artistas que acumularon más éxito comercial en EE.UU. durante el último año, el cual ha sido distinto por las condiciones de la pandemia. BTS, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Karol G y J Balvin encabezan las nominaciones para los premios desde las diferentes categorías para música en inglés y español.

Conoce aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Mira también

Billie Eilish lanza el videoclip de su nuevo sencillo titulado "Your Power"

Artista Top del Hot 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Rap Album

Maluma

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

Mejor artista femenina

Billie Eilish

ArianaGrande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Latin Artist

Letter to You

Tickets to My Downfall

Dreamland

Plastic Hearts

Power Up

Mejor álbum de rock

SurfMesa

Marshmello

Lady Gaga

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Top Artista Dance

Blinding Lights

WHATS POPPIN

Life Is Good

ROCKSTAR

WAP

Mejor canción en streaming

SEVENTEEN

SB19

Ariana Grande

BTS

BLACKPINK

Mejor artista en redes sociales

Caramelo - Ozuna

Hawái - Maluma

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas

DÁKITI - Bad Bunny

Yo Perreo Sola - Bad Bunny

Mejor canción latina

Rod Wave

Pop Smoke

Jack Harlow

Doja Cat

Gabby Barrett

Mejor nuevo artista

I Hope

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Savage - Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé

WAP - Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion

Dynamite - BTS

Mira también

Bad Bunny: Entradas a su gira se agotan por completo y se revenden en cerca de 18 mil dólares

Top selling song

Rosalía

Becky G

Karol G

Artista Latina femenina top

BLAME IT ON BABY

Legends Never Die

My Turn

Eternal Atake

Shoot For The Stars

Aim For The Moon

Canción top de radio

I Hope

Go Crazy

Don’t Start Now

Adore You

Blinding Lights

Top Rock Artist

ACDC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

Legends Never Die

My Turn

Shoot For The Stars

Aim For The Moon

folklore

After Hours

Top Hot 100 Song

Mood

I Hope

Go Crazy

ROCKSTAR

Blinding Lights

Mejor álbum latino

EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO - Bad Bunny

LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR - Bad Bunny

YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

Noticias Relacionadas

NUESTROS PODCASTS

"Mi novela favorita": Las grandes obras de la literatura clásica con los comentarios del Premio Nobel Mario Vargas Llosa. Una producción de RPP para todos los oyentes de habla hispana.

“El fantasma de la ópera” (1910) es la más célebre de sus novelas, una historia de amor sutil y refinada que bordea el terror, sin caer en la truculencia o irrealidad. Todo un clásico que ha visto multitud de versiones en cine, teatro y musicales.

Sepa más:
Te sugerimos leer
J Balvin se convierte en el artista latino con más números 1 en Billboard:

J Balvin se convierte en el artista latino con más números 1 en Billboard: "Que los hechos hablen por nosotros"