La música continúa premiándose este año en los Billboard Music Awards 2022 y los artistas están ansiando llevarse un galardón en la noche del domingo 15 de mayo. Cantantes como Ariana Grande y The Weeknd son los que lideran la lista de nominados.
La ceremonia se celebrará en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas y entre las celebridades que compiten están Adele, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eagles, Genesis, Green Day, Harry Styles, The Rolling Stones, Silk Sonic y Doja Cat.
Conoce la lista de nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2022.
Lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022
Mejor artista
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Mejor Artista Masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Dúo/Grupo
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Las mejores Artistas en streaming
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Aristas en ventas
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Artista de Radio
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Mejor artista de R&B
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Mejor álbum de R&B
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Canción Hot 100
Doja Cat ft. SZA, «Kiss Me More»
Dua Lipa, «Levitating»
Olivia Rodrigo, «good 4 u»
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, «Stay»
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, «Save Your Tears»
Top Canción Streaming
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Canción más vendida
BTS, “Butter”
BTS,“Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Canción Radial
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor colaboración
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Canción
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard Global
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, «You Right»
Givēon, «Heartbreak Anniversary»
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, «Peaches»
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), «Leave The Door Open»
WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
NUESTROS PODCASTS
EER 4x03 Las infidelidades más comentadas e impactantes de la televisión y el cine
¡Juramos que no nos estamos colgando de la coyuntura! La infidelidad ha estado presente en series y películas, así que nos metemos una conversa sobre las más recordadas, qué significaron para sus personajes en la ficción y cómo reaccionó la audiencia cuando las vio... y además, por supuesto, hablamos de las pichangas.