La música continúa premiándose este año en los Billboard Music Awards 2022 y los artistas están ansiando llevarse un galardón en la noche del domingo 15 de mayo. Cantantes como Ariana Grande y The Weeknd son los que lideran la lista de nominados.

La ceremonia se celebrará en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas y entre las celebridades que compiten están Adele, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eagles, Genesis, Green Day, Harry Styles, The Rolling Stones, Silk Sonic y Doja Cat.

Conoce la lista de nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2022.

ONE. WEEK. with more to be announced 👀#BBMAs 🔜 May 15 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/0elog4gBYb — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 8, 2022

Lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Mejor artista

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Artista nuevo

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Dúo/Grupo

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Las mejores Artistas en streaming

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Aristas en ventas

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Artista de Radio

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Artista Top Billboard Global 200

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor artista mundial de Billboard

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Mejor artista de R&B

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenina de R&B

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Mejor álbum de R&B

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Canción Hot 100

Doja Cat ft. SZA, «Kiss Me More»

Dua Lipa, «Levitating»

Olivia Rodrigo, «good 4 u»

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, «Stay»

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, «Save Your Tears»

Top Canción Streaming

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Canción más vendida

BTS, “Butter”

BTS,“Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Canción Radial

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Mejor colaboración

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Canción

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Mejor canción de Billboard Global

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Mejor canción de R&B

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, «You Right»

Givēon, «Heartbreak Anniversary»

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, «Peaches»

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), «Leave The Door Open»

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Mejor canción dance/electrónica

Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

