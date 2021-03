TODAY before the #GRAMMYs!



✨ @CassieDiLaura and @AlinaVission will take you behind-the-scenes with backstage access, pre-show interviews, and more during #GRAMMYLive.



🗓 March 14

⏰ 3:30 p.m. PT

📲 #RecordingAcademy Facebook: https://t.co/KizPyM7yBB pic.twitter.com/4eWicbnatK