Grammy 2024: Rubén Blades, Peso Pluma y la lista completa de ganadores

Conoce EN VIVO quiénes son los ganadores de los Grammy 2024 y descubre si tu artista o banda preferida alzó uno o más gramófonos.
Lista completa de ganadores al Grammy 2024
Mejor álbum de música global
Susana Baca - Epifanías
Bokante - History
Burna Boy - I Told him
Davido - Timeless
Shakti - This moment 🏆
Mejor álbum tropical latino
Voy a Ti - Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades 🏆
Vida - Omara Portuondo
Mimy & Tony - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así -Carlos Vives
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas 🏆
Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This is Why – Paramore 🏆
In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius 🏆
‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice 🏆
‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
The Record – Boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
‘Low’ – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Canción del Año
‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
La Neta – Pedro Capó
Don Juan – Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno 🏆
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez – Lila Downs
Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
Génesis – Peso Pluma 🏆
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
‘Water’ – Tyla 🏆
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson 🏆
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish 🏆
Record del Año
‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Álbum del Año
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
The Record – Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
