Grammy 2024: Rubén Blades, Peso Pluma y la lista completa de ganadores

Lista completa de ganadores al Grammy 2024

Mejor álbum de música global

Susana Baca - Epifanías

Bokante - History

Burna Boy - I Told him

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This moment 🏆





Mejor álbum tropical latino

Voy a Ti - Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades 🏆

Vida - Omara Portuondo

Mimy & Tony - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así -Carlos Vives





Compositor del Año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas 🏆

Justin Tranter





Productor del Año (no clásico)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro





Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift





Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish

‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers





Mejor Grabación Pop

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue

‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan





Mejor Álbum de Rock

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This is Why – Paramore 🏆

In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age





Mejor Canción de Rock

‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age

‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius 🏆

‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters





Mejor Interpretación de Metal

‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed

‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost

‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice 🏆

‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot

‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox





Mejor Álbum Alternativo

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

The Record – Boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey





Mejor Interpretación de R&B

‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown

‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley

‘ICU’ – Coco Jones

‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét

‘Kill Bill’- SZA





Mejor Álbum de R&B

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker





Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap

‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage

‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

‘Low’ – SZA





Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz

Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello





Canción del Año

‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste

‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish





Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty





Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers

‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark

‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs

‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton

‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton





Mejor Álbum de Country

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson





Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

La Neta – Pedro Capó

Don Juan – Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno 🏆





Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

Génesis – Peso Pluma 🏆





Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide

‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy

‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys

‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

‘Water’ – Tyla 🏆





Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual

Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson 🏆





Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual

‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua

‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling

‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish 🏆





Record del Año

‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste

‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

‘Kill Bill’- SZA





Álbum del Año

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA