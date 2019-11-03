MTV EMA 2019: Conoce a todos los artistas ganadores de la gala de premiación

Celebrado en Sevilla, la cantante Billie Eilish sorprendió a todos al llevarse dos premios importantes de la ceremonia. Aquí te mostramos los artistas premiados durante el evento.

Billie Eilish sorprendió al ganar dos premios durante los MTV EMA 2019, mientras que Rosalía siguió cosechando reconocimientos por su éxito"Con Altura". | Fuente: Composición

Los MTV European Music Awards, más conocidos como MTV EMA, llegaron a su vigesimosexta edición. Esta vez, la ceremonia tomó a la ciudad de Sevilla, en España, como su sede, adonde llegaron los artistas nominados, entre ellos Ariana Grande con siete nominaciones, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas con seis, y Rosalía y J Balvin con cuatro.

La sorpresa de la noche fue Billie Eilish, quien se hizo acreedora de dos premios: Mejor Artista Revelación y Mejor Canción por su tema “Bad Guy”. Por su parte, Rosalía y J Balvin siguieron cosechando reconocimientos con el premio a Mejor Colaboración, mientras que Shawn Mendes ganó a Mejor Artista.

Mira también

Rosalía es una de las primeras estrellas confirmadas para los MTV European Music Awards
Mira también

Ariana Grande lidera las nominaciones de los MTV EMAs 2019

A continuación, repasa la lista con todos ganadores de los MTV Europe Music Awards

MEJOR VIDEO

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish Bad guy

- Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

- Rosalía, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho

- Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco (Ganador)

MEJOR ARTISTA

- Ariana Grande

- J Balvin

- Miley Cyrus

- Shawn Mendes (Ganador)

- Taylor Swift

MEJOR CANCIÓN

- Ariana Grande: “7 rings”

- Billie Eilish: “Bad guy” (Ganador)

- Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

- Post Malone y Swae Lee: “Sunflower”

- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

La @rosalia.vt is polka dot PERFECTION!!! 😘

Una publicación compartida de MTV EMA (@mtvema) el

Mira también

La banda BTS tiene los mejores fans y se llevaron el galardón a Mejor Fandom en los MTV EMA 2018

MEJOR ARTISTA LOCAL ESPAÑOL

- Amaral

- Anni B Sweet

- Beret

- Carolina Durante

- Lola Índigo (Ganadora)

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

- BTS y Halsey Boy: “With Luv”

- Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road (Remix)”

- Mark Ronson y Miley Cyrus: “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

- Rosalía y J Balvin ft. El Guincho: “Con Altura” (Ganadora)

- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

- The Chainsmokers y Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

- Ava Max

- Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

- Lewis Capaldi

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Mabel

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

- Ariana Grande

- Becky G

- Camila Cabello

- Halsey (Ganadora)

- Jonas Brothers

- Shawn Mendes

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

- Ariana Grande

- BTS (Ganador)

- Ed Sheeran

- P!NK

- Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

- Green Day (Ganador)

- Imagine Dragons

- Liam Gallagher

- Panic! At The Disco

- The 1975

MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP

- 21 Savage

- Cardi B

- J. Cole

- Nicki Minaj (Ganadora)

- Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

- FKA Twigs (Ganador)

- Lana Del Rey

- Solange

- Twenty one pilots

- Vampire Weekend

Mira también

MTV EMA 2018: Camila Cabello y todos los ganadores de la gala de premiación

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA

- Calvin Harris

- DJ Snake

- Marshmello

- Martin Garrix (Ganador)

- The Chainsmokers

MEJOR PUSH

- Ava Max (Ganadora)

- Billie Eilish

- CNCO

- H.E.R.

- Jade Bird

- Juice WRLD

- Kiana Ledé

- Lauv

- Lewis Capaldi

- Lizzo

- Mabel Rosalía

MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE (ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO)

- Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

- Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

- Muse Bilbao, ESPAÑA 2018 (Ganador)

- The 1975 Lollapalooza París Festival 2019

- Twenty one pilots Lollapalooza París Festival 2019

MEJOR LOOK

- Halsey (Ganadora)

- J Balvin

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo Rosalía

MEJORES FANS

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish

- BTS (Ganador)

- Shawn Mendes

- Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EE UU

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN REINO UNIDO

- Lewis Capaldi

- Dave

- Mabel

- Ed Sheeran

- Little Mix (Ganador)

Mira también

Billie Eilish, la cantante de 17 años que venció a Rosalía en la categoría “Mejor artista nuevo”
Sepa más:
Te sugerimos leer
Rosalía sufrió el robo de joyas que guardaba en su casa mientras recibía un premio en Sevilla

Rosalía sufrió el robo de joyas que guardaba en su casa mientras recibía un premio en Sevilla

Nacho: “Como inmigrantes los venezolanos tenemos que aprender muchísimo”

Nacho: “Como inmigrantes los venezolanos tenemos que aprender muchísimo”

Los Juanelos en modo “Joker” arremeten contra los políticos peruanos [VIDEO]

Los Juanelos en modo “Joker” arremeten contra los políticos peruanos [VIDEO]

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Conoce cómo ver en vivo la premiación

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Conoce cómo ver en vivo la premiación

¿Qué opinas?