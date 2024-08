¡Atención, Potterheads! Este es el nuevo tráiler de 'Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions', la fecha de lanzamiento, precios y requisitos

Which Quidditch pitch are you most looking forward to trying out?



🧹 Beauxbatons Academy of Magic

🧹 Durmstrang Institute

🧹 Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

🧹 Quidditch World Cup

🧹 Weasley Burrow



HARRY POTTER: Quidditch Champions is set to be released on 3rd… pic.twitter.com/L2y4gcqq2a