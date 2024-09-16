Emmy 2024: 'Shōgun', 'Hacks' y todas las series ganadoras a lo mejor de la televisión

Shōgun se consagró como la mejor serie de drama este domingo, mientras que Hacks sorprendió al derrotar a la favorita The Bear. Descubre aquí todos los ganadores en las principales categorías de los Premios Emmy 2024.
Los fanáticos de las series disfrutaron de una noche inolvidable el último domingo con la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense. La gala estuvo llena de emociones y sorpresas que mantuvieron a todos al borde de sus asientos.
► Shōgun, se lleva los Emmy a mejor serie, mejor actor y mejor actriz en drama
El gran protagonista de la noche fue Shōgun, que se llevó el premio a la mejor serie dramática. La producción, que sumerge a los espectadores en el Japón del siglo XVII, alcanzó un récord histórico con 18 galardones, de las 25 nominaciones en las que competía.
Otra sorpresa fue Hacks, que derrotó a la favorita The Bear en la categoría de mejor serie de comedia, mientras que Baby Reindeer —conocida como Bebé reno en Latinoamérica— se llevó el premio a la mejor miniserie.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024...
Lista completa de ganadores al Emmy 2024
Programa de talk show
- The Daily Show 🏆
- Jimmy Kkimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Programa de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors 🏆
- The Voice
Actor principal en serie o película
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) 🏆
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Actriz principal en serie o película
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) 🏆
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Juno)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Actor de reparto en serie o película
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo) 🏆
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Actriz de reparto en serie o película
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) 🏆
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Serie limitada o antológica
- Baby Reindeer 🏆
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemestry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Película para televisión
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady 🏆
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Actor principal en drama
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Waltor Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) 🏆
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Actriz principal en drama
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun) 🏆
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Actor de reparto en drama
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) 🏆
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Actriz de reparto en drama
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) 🏆
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Serie de drama
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun 🏆
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Actor principal en comedia
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) 🏆
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Actriz principal en comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) 🏆
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Actor de reparto en comedia
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) 🏆
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Actriz de reparto en comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) 🏆
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiam
- Hacks 🏆
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservations Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
