Alerta en Texas por barandillas de camas en mal estado que están provocando muertes

#RECALL ALERT: Medline recalls two models of Bed Assist Bar adult portable bed rails (model MDS6800BA & MDS6800BAH) due to risk of injury or death by asphyxia. For more info/refund visit https://t.co/LQhFr1i5mF or contact us at 866-359-1704 or recalls@medline.com. pic.twitter.com/9h8WsAo0wl