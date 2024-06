¿Por qué algunos legisladores estadounidenses dicen que el REAL ID es una 'identificación peligrosa'?

Time for a #REALID check: the deadline to be #REALIDready is May 7, 2025. Upgrade yourself to a REAL ID today. Visit https://t.co/4jBUkqyOnC to find out how. @TSA @DHSgov @portlandjetport @MESecOfState #REALIDself #Check4theStar #AARPME #Maine pic.twitter.com/Y21NNJZn4a