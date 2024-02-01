Últimas Noticias
Netflix USA se renueva en febrero con los estrenos de ‘El gran Gatsby’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Anaconda’ y más títulos

Netflix USA | ‘El gran Gatsby’ recaudó más de 305 millones de dólares en taquilla.
Netflix USA | ‘El gran Gatsby’ recaudó más de 305 millones de dólares en taquilla. | Fuente: Netflix
Redacción RPP

por Redacción RPP

·

Desde terror, suspenso, comedia y series, esta es la oferta de esta plataforma de streaming para los próximos días.

Como todos los meses, Netflix renueva sus catálogos de estrenos. Y en febrero, muchas películas ingresarán, así como también series que son importantes tomar en cuenta. 

Una de las más importantes es El Gran Gatsby. Este filme se estrenó en el año 2013, fue dirigido por Baz Luhrmann y tuvo las actuaciones de Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan y Joel Edgerton. Tiene como base la famosa novela de F. Scott Fitzgerald y está disponible desde hoy 1 de febrero. 

Otra película que ya está disponible desde el primer día de febrero es Anaconda. Se define como una propuesta de aventura y horror en donde actúa Jennifer López. En su momento, logró ser tendencia porque presentó buenos efectos especiales para darle vida a este animal salvaje. 

Netflix USA: esta es la lista completa de estrenos para febrero

  • 1 de febrero: Asesino americano; Anaconda; Suficiente; Fury; El gran Gatsby (2013); Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2; It (2017); Magic Mike’s Last Dance; Moneyball; La otra Bolena; Pacific Rim; Resident Evil; Resident Evil: Retribution; SWAT: Under Siege; Shot Caller; Algo tiene que ceder; Tom y Jerry (2021); X; Young Sheldon: Temporada 6; ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES)
  • 2 de febrero: Let’s Talk About CHU; Orion and the Dark; Plus One
  • 3 de febrero: Ready Player One
  • 5 de febrero: 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo; 30 for 30: Nature Boy; Monk: Seasons 1-8; My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5; The Re-Education of Molly Singer; Dee & Friends in Oz
  • 7 de febrero: Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Parte 2; Luz: The Light of the Heart; Raël: The Alien Prophet
  • 8 de febrero: One Day
  • 9 de febrero: A Killer Paradox; Alpha Males: Season 2; Ashes (TR); Bhakshak (IN); Lover, Stalker, Killer
  • 10 de febrero: Horrible Bosses
  • 11 de febrero: Horrible Bosses 2
  • 13 de febrero: Kill Me If You Dare; Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3; Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
  • 14 de febrero: A Soweto Love Story; Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3; The Heartbreak Agency; Love Is Blind: Season 6; Players
  • 15 de febrero: AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2; The Catcher Was a Spy; Crossroads; House of Ninjas; Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel; Ready, Set, Love; The Vince Staples Show
  • 16 de febrero: The Abyss; Comedy Chaos; Einstein and the Bomb; Warrior: Seasons 1-3
  • 19 de febrero: Little Angel: Volume 4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
  • 20 de febrero: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out; Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
  • 21 de febrero: Can I Tell You A Secret?
  • 22 de febrero: Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • 23 de febrero: Everything Everywhere All at Once; Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6; Mea Culpa; Through My Window: Looking at You
  • 24 de febrero: The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; The Real World: Season 9
  • 26 de febrero: Blippi Wonders: Season 3; Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
  • 28 de febrero: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders; The Mire: Millennium; Code 8 Part II
  • 29 de febrero: A Round of Applause; The Tourist: Season 2

