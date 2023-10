‘K1’ elimina a ‘Timado’ y aún sueña con The International 2023

☎️ HELLO, DOUBTERS? ☎️ NOUNS HERE ☎️ WE'RE TOP-8 AT TI12 ☎️



A 2-0 against our NA brothers and we're keepin' the dream alive! ⌐◨-◨



Time to carry the #TI12 torch for NA, GGs all around @TSM! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DGUCD0297O