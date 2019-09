Got the gold master https://t.co/bCaXp4T43l’s been 3years9m since the studio’s https://t.co/LWCSa0VDGq to mark the 1st step as the new Kojima Productions.Thanks to Sony,Guerrilla,cast members,musicians,artists, staff & fans for supporting us from the start & for all the way thru! pic.twitter.com/LZMlzG7lex