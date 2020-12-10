Es el día. Este jueves 10 de diciembre se llevará a cabo The Game Awards 2020, la gala más importante de los videojuegos conocida también como “los Óscar” de la industria. Esta noche se conocerá al juego más importante de este 2020.
Desde las 7 p. m. hora Perú, 6 juegos se disputarán el GOTY (Juego del año, por sus siglas en inglés) de este atípico año marcado por la COVID-19. The Last of Us: Part II, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons y -la sorpresa- Hades buscan la gloria.
Este resultado se da a cabo por votación del público y de medios de prensa especializados. Los primeros ya dieron su voto a Ghost of Tsushima. Asimismo, hay una gran cantidad de otras categorías en participación (lee los nominados más abajo o en este enlace).
Debido a la pandemia, la ceremonia se realizará de manera online en tres locaciones: Los Ángeles, Londres y Tokyo. Pese a la ausencia de público, podremos disfrutar del cameo de actores del cine que disfrutan de esta industria como Gal Gadot, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson y más.
Anuncios
Pero, además de la entrega de premios, nos esperan nuevos tráilers de videojuegos nuevos y actuales. Por ejemplo, se nos ha mencionado que el nuevo personaje de Super Smash Bros. Ultimate será mostrado este día.
Asimismo, también se nos señalado que habrá novedades de una nueva skin de Fortnite, acompañando a Kratos de PlayStation. Rumores sugieren a Crash Bandicoot o hasta el Jefe Maestro de Halo.
Se esperan hasta 10 anuncios más.
Streaming
Puedes ver el evento EN VIVO a través de YouTube, Facebook, Twitter o Twitch. También podrás seguir nuestra cobertura en este enlace.
Horarios
- Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú: 10 de diciembre a las 19:00 horas
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay: 10 de diciembre a las 20:00 horas
- México (Ciudad de México): 10 de diciembre a las 17:00 horas
Todos los nominados
Juego del Año
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Direccción
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Mejor Dirección Artística
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Banda Sonora
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Actuación
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Juegos de Impacto
- If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Mejor juego persistente
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor Indie
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Mejor Juego Móvil
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Mejor Juego de Acción
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Mejor Juego de Aventura/Acción
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Mejor Juego de Rol
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor Juego de Estrategia/Simulación
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Mejor Juego Deportivo/Conducción
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Mejor Multijugador
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor Juego Debutante
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Dale like al fanpage de PROGAMER en Facebook para mantenerte actualizado con las últimas noticias de videojuegos, anime, comics y cultura geek. Además también puedes escuchar nuestro PROGAMER Podcast en RPP Podcast, iTunes y Spotify. Para escucharlo mejor, #QuedateEnCasa.