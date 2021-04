The Oscars vs The Game Awards ratings



Oscars

2021: 9.8m

2020: 23.6m

2019: 29.6m

2018: 26.6m

2017: 33m

2016: 34.4m

2015: 37.2m

2014: 43.7m



TGAs Livestreams

2020: 83m

2019 : 45.2m

2018: 26.2m

2017: 11.5m

2016: 3.8m



The shows are headed in completely opposite directions pic.twitter.com/OiyU5baEZb