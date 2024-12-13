Últimas Noticias
The Game Awards 2024: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Astro Bot se llevó el gran premio de The Game Awards 2024.
Astro Bot se llevó el gran premio de The Game Awards 2024. | Fuente: The Game Awards
Alberto Nishiyama

por Alberto Nishiyama

·

Astro Bot, Balatro, Helldivers 2 y más entre los ganadores de The Game Awards 2024.

Todas las noticias en tu celular
¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

Los videojuegos celebraron una de las veladas más importante del año con The Game Awards 2024.

Astro Bot se coronó como el Mejor juego del año (GOTY), mientras el juego independiente Balatro sorprendió como el mejor juego móvil. ¿Quiénes más ganaron? Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de The Game Awards 2024:

Ganadores en negrita.

Juego del Año (GOTY)

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor narrativa

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor diseño de audio

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor interpretación

  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Juegos con impacto

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Mejor juego en curso

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Mejor soporte a la comunidad

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego independiente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor debut de juego independiente

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego móvil

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor juego VR/AR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Mejor juego de acción

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego de pelea

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Mejor juego familiar

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego más anticipado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor creador de contenido

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor juego de eSports

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Mejor atleta de eSports

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Alberto Nishiyama

Alberto Nishiyama Periodista de tecnología

Maestro en Marketing y Comunicación Digital en la UPC y Bachiller en Ciencias de la Comunicación en la USMP. Especialista en temas de tecnología, innovación y videojuegos. Más de 10 años de experiencia profesional.

Tags
Videojuegos Progamer The Game Awards 2024

