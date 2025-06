República Dominicana vs. Brasil: ¿a qué hora juegan y dónde ver EN VIVO por la Liga de Naciones de Vóley?

#VNL2025 🇧🇷🔥 Brazil gets it done in 3 sets vs Canada!



Julia Bergmann drops 17, while Julia Kudiess turns into a block monster in the middle: 16 points, 8 of them blocks! 😱🧱



Julia & Julia, not a movie — just pure domination. #Volleyball #Bepartofthegame pic.twitter.com/gKC3iFg2oO