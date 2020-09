🔻

ISS-64 long-term International @Space_Station expedition prime and backup crews (@Roscosmos cosmonauts & @NASA astonauts) are at the crucial moment during their preflight preparations commencing complex examination trainings:

🔺

💫 https://t.co/VSlRyy24YV 🇷🇺🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PQxyfsktit