Se anunciaron las nominaciones de los Bafta 2021, "Nomadland" y "The Father" encabezan las candidaturas. | Fuente: Composición

"Nomadland", dirigida por Chlóe Zhao, y "The Father", de Florian Zeller, lideran las nominaciones de los premios BAFTA 2021 del cine británico. Una ceremonia que resaltará (hasta cierto punto) por la pluriculturalidad ya que 16 de los 24 candidatos en las categorías de actuación provienen de minorías étnicas.

"Nomadland" y "Rocks" lideran la gala con 7 nominaciones cada una; les siguen "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" y "Promising Young Woman" con 6 cada una.

En la categoría de dirección, aparecen cuatro mujeres (incluyendo a Chlóe Zhao que se llevó el Globo de Oro 2021).

La mayor sorpresa entre los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2021 se dio en las categorías de actuación. El año pasado, no hubo ni un afrodescendiente por lo que la Academia Británica debió sentir presión por tener una lista más pluricultural.

Así aparecen entre los candidatos Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim y Bukky Bakray. No obstante, algunos nombres previsibles quedaron fuera como including Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman y Gary Oldman.

Los premios BAFTA 2021 se entregará el próximo 11 de abril en una ceremonia televisada en el londinense Royal Albert Hall.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS BAFTA 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku - His House

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Alan Kim - Minari

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...

Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal



MEJOR DIRECTOR



Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks - Sarah Gavron

MEJOR FILME EN LENGUA NO INGLESA



Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

