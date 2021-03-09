"Nomadland", dirigida por Chlóe Zhao, y "The Father", de Florian Zeller, lideran las nominaciones de los premios BAFTA 2021 del cine británico. Una ceremonia que resaltará (hasta cierto punto) por la pluriculturalidad ya que 16 de los 24 candidatos en las categorías de actuación provienen de minorías étnicas.
"Nomadland" y "Rocks" lideran la gala con 7 nominaciones cada una; les siguen "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" y "Promising Young Woman" con 6 cada una.
En la categoría de dirección, aparecen cuatro mujeres (incluyendo a Chlóe Zhao que se llevó el Globo de Oro 2021).
La mayor sorpresa entre los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2021 se dio en las categorías de actuación. El año pasado, no hubo ni un afrodescendiente por lo que la Academia Británica debió sentir presión por tener una lista más pluricultural.
Así aparecen entre los candidatos Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim y Bukky Bakray. No obstante, algunos nombres previsibles quedaron fuera como including Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman y Gary Oldman.
Los premios BAFTA 2021 se entregará el próximo 11 de abril en una ceremonia televisada en el londinense Royal Albert Hall.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS BAFTA 2021
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku - His House
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
MEJOR ACTOR
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
Alan Kim - Minari
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...
Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks - Sarah Gavron
MEJOR FILME EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers