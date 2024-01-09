Emmy Awards 2024: cuándo será la entrega, quiénes son los nominados y todos los detalles de esta gala

La ceremonia de este año será especial debido a la huelga que se generó en el 2023. Te contamos todos los detalles aquí.

Enero siempre es un mes en donde se celebran varias premiaciones. Y en esta temporada de premios también podemos ubicar a los Emmy Awards 2024, ceremonia que se encarga de reconocer todo lo que sucedió en la televisión y algunos logros individuales.

Como se recuerda, esta edición 75 de los Emmy será especial, ya que se desarrollará este 15 de enero, cuando debió ser en septiembre, cuando normalmente se hace. Sin embargo, debido a la huelga del 2023, todo tuvo que frenar de un momento a otro.

Hay que tomar en cuenta que los Creative Arts Emmy, que honran principalmente las categorías técnicas, tuvieron lugar entre el 6 y 7 de enero. El gran ganador fue HBO, plataforma que obtuvo 14 reconocimientos. Sigue Netflix con 10 premios y por Prime con seis.

¿Dónde se puede ver los Premios Emmy 2024?

Como ya es una tradición televisiva, la premiación de los Emmy Awards 2024 se podrá ver por la señal de TNT y HBO Max. La señal saldrá al mundo desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. Se conoce que esta premiación estará disponible por los próximos seis meses en la plataforma de HBO Max.

¿Cuáles son los nominados para los Emmy 2024?

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024

Serie dramática

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Dirección en drama

Andor (Disney+) - Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) - Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO Max) - Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO Max) - Mark Mylod

Succession (HBO Max) - Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO Max) - Mike White

Guion en drama

Andor (Disney+) - Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul (AMC) - Peter Gould

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) - Craig Mazin

Succession (HBO Max) - Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus (HBO Max) - Mike White

Actor protagonista de drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actriz protagonista de drama

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (La diplomática)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Actor de reparto de drama

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun, (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Actriz de reparto de drama

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Merlina (Netflix)

Dirección en comedia

Barry (HBO Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) - Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Declan Lowney

Merlina (Netflix) - Tim Burton

Guion en comedia

Barry (HBO Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) - Mekki Leeper

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu) - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO Max) - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis

Actor protagonista de comedia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Actriz protagonista de comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Merlina)

Actor de reparto de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Actriz de reparto de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Miniserie o serie limitada

Bronca (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Telefilm

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Dirección en miniserie y/o telefilm

Bronca (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin

Bronca (Netflix) - Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) - Valerie Faris y Jonathan Dayton

Prey (Hulu) - Dan Trachtenberg

Guion de miniserie y/o telefilm

Bronca (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin,

Fire Island (Hulu) - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) - Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey (Hulu) - Patrick Aison sobre una historia de Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm (Prime Video) Janine Nabers sobre una historia de Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Al Yankovic y Eric Appel

Actor protagonista de miniserie o película para televisión

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Bronca)

Actriz protagonista de miniserie o película para televisión

Ali Wong (Bronca)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones And The Six)

Actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Bronca)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Bronca)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Bronca)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Variedades

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Reality

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Animación

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Documental

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Docuserie

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)



