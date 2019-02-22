Oscar 2019: Revisa la lista completa de nominados a la ceremonia de Hollywood

Sin presentador por primera vez en 30 años, la ceremonia del Oscar 2019 ofrece un coctel de drama y comedia en sus categorías principales. En todas las demas, la pelea es fuerte.

Oscar 2019: Una ceremonia más corta y sin presentador, ¿será mejor?

Los Oscar 2019 se realizarán este domingo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles. Ocho películas compiten por el máximo galardón, entre ellas "Roma", del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón; "Bohemian Rhapsody", "El infiltrado del Ku Kux Klan", "La favorita" y "Nace una estrella".

También destacaron las cintas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. "Black Panther" asombró al público con 7 nominaciones, en las que también resaltaMejor Pelicula, mientras que "Avengers: Infinity War" destacó en Mejores Efectos Especiales. 

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

Mejor Película

-Black Panther 
-Blackkklansman
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-The Favourite
-Green Book
-Roma
-A Star is born
-Vice

Mejor director

-Spike Lee-  Blackkklansman
-Pawel Pawlikowski- Cold war
-Yorgos Lanthimos- THe Favourite
-Alfonso Cuarón- Roma
-Adam McKay- Vice

Mejor actriz

-Yalitza Aparicio- Roma
-Glenn Close- The Wife
-Olivia Colman- The Favourite
-Lady Gaga- A star is born
-Melissa McCarthy- Can you ever forgive me?

Mejor actor

-Christian Bale- Vice
-Bradley Cooper- A star is born
-Willem Dafoe- A las puertas de la eternidad
-Rami Malek- Bohemian Rhapsody
-Viggo Mortensen- Green Book

Oscar 2019: Michael Keaton, 'Ant-Man' y Creed serán presentadores en la gala

Guion original

-The Favourite- Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara
-First Reformed- Paul Schrader
-Green Book- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
-Roma- Alfonso Cuarón
-Vice- Adam McKay

Guion adaptado

-The ballad of buster scruggs
-Blackkklansman
-Can you ever forgive me?
-If Beadle Street could talk
-A star is born

Canción original

-“All the stars”- Black Panther
-“I’ll fight”- RBG
-“The place where lost things go”- Mary Poppins returns
-“Shallow”- A Star is born
-“When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings”- The ballad of buster scruggs

Película animada

-Increibles 2
-Mirai
-Ralph Breaks the Internet
-Spider- Man: Into the Spider-verse

Oscar 2019: Queen y Adam Lambert tocarán "Bohemian Rhapsody" en vivo en la gala

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Regina King – "If Beale Street Could Talk" 
-Emma Stone – "The Favourite" 
-Rachel Weisz – "The Favourite"
-Amy Adams – "Vice" 
-Marina de Tavira - "Roma" 

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

-The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
-Black Panther
-The Favourite
-Mary Poppins Returns
-Mary Queen of Scots

Mejor actor de reparto

-Richard E. Grant – "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" 
-Adam Driver – "BlacKkKlansman" 
-Sam Elliott – "A Star Is Born" 
-Mahershala Ali – "Green Book" 
-San Rockwell- Vice 

Mezcla de Sonido

-Black Panther
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-FIrst Man
-Roma
-A star is born

Edición de sonido

-Black Panther
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-First Man
-A quiet place
-Roma

Mejor corto animando

-Animal Behaviour
-Bao
-Late Afternoon
-One Small Step
-Weekends

Mejor cortometraje

-Detainment
-Fauve
-Marguerite
-Mother
-Skin

Guión original

-Black Panther
-Blackkklansman
-If Beadle Street could talk
-Isle of Dogs
-Mary Poppins Returns

Edición

-Blackkklansman
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-The Favourite
-Green Book
-Vice
-Capernaum
-Cold War

Mejor película extranjera

-Capernaum (Líbano)
-Cold war (Polonia)
-Never look away (Alemania)
-Roma (México)
-Shoplifters (Japón)

Corto documental

-Black Sheep
-End Game
-Lifeboat
-A night at the garden
-Period. Endo of sentence.

Documentary Feature

-Free Solo
-Hale county this morning, this evening
-Minding the gap
-Of fathers and sons

Diseño de producción

-Black Panther
-The Favourite
-First Man
-Mary Poppins Returns
-Roma

Fotografía

-Cold war
-The favourite
-Never look away
-Roma
-A star is born

Efectos visuales

-Avengers: Infinity war
-Christopher Robin
-First Man
-Ready Player One
-Solo: a Star Wars story

Maquillaje y diseño

-Border
-Mary Queen of Scots
-Vice

