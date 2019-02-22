Oscar 2019: Revisa la lista completa de nominados a la ceremonia de Hollywood

Los Oscar 2019 se realizarán este domingo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles. Ocho películas compiten por el máximo galardón, entre ellas "Roma", del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón; "Bohemian Rhapsody", "El infiltrado del Ku Kux Klan", "La favorita" y "Nace una estrella".
También destacaron las cintas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. "Black Panther" asombró al público con 7 nominaciones, en las que también resaltaMejor Pelicula, mientras que "Avengers: Infinity War" destacó en Mejores Efectos Especiales.
ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:
Mejor Película
-Black Panther
-Blackkklansman
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-The Favourite
-Green Book
-Roma
-A Star is born
-Vice
Mejor director
-Spike Lee- Blackkklansman
-Pawel Pawlikowski- Cold war
-Yorgos Lanthimos- THe Favourite
-Alfonso Cuarón- Roma
-Adam McKay- Vice
Mejor actriz
-Yalitza Aparicio- Roma
-Glenn Close- The Wife
-Olivia Colman- The Favourite
-Lady Gaga- A star is born
-Melissa McCarthy- Can you ever forgive me?
Mejor actor
-Christian Bale- Vice
-Bradley Cooper- A star is born
-Willem Dafoe- A las puertas de la eternidad
-Rami Malek- Bohemian Rhapsody
-Viggo Mortensen- Green Book
Guion original
-The Favourite- Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara
-First Reformed- Paul Schrader
-Green Book- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
-Roma- Alfonso Cuarón
-Vice- Adam McKay
Guion adaptado
-The ballad of buster scruggs
-Blackkklansman
-Can you ever forgive me?
-If Beadle Street could talk
-A star is born
Canción original
-“All the stars”- Black Panther
-“I’ll fight”- RBG
-“The place where lost things go”- Mary Poppins returns
-“Shallow”- A Star is born
-“When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings”- The ballad of buster scruggs
Película animada
-Increibles 2
-Mirai
-Ralph Breaks the Internet
-Spider- Man: Into the Spider-verse
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Regina King – "If Beale Street Could Talk"
-Emma Stone – "The Favourite"
-Rachel Weisz – "The Favourite"
-Amy Adams – "Vice"
-Marina de Tavira - "Roma"
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
-The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
-Black Panther
-The Favourite
-Mary Poppins Returns
-Mary Queen of Scots
Mejor actor de reparto
-Richard E. Grant – "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
-Adam Driver – "BlacKkKlansman"
-Sam Elliott – "A Star Is Born"
-Mahershala Ali – "Green Book"
-San Rockwell- Vice
Mezcla de Sonido
-Black Panther
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-FIrst Man
-Roma
-A star is born
Edición de sonido
-Black Panther
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-First Man
-A quiet place
-Roma
Mejor corto animando
-Animal Behaviour
-Bao
-Late Afternoon
-One Small Step
-Weekends
Mejor cortometraje
-Detainment
-Fauve
-Marguerite
-Mother
-Skin
Edición
-Blackkklansman
-Bohemian Rhapsody
-The Favourite
-Green Book
-Vice
Mejor película extranjera
-Capernaum (Líbano)
-Cold war (Polonia)
-Never look away (Alemania)
-Roma (México)
-Shoplifters (Japón)
Corto documental
-Black Sheep
-End Game
-Lifeboat
-A night at the garden
-Period. Endo of sentence.
Documentary Feature
-Free Solo
-Hale county this morning, this evening
-Minding the gap
-Of fathers and sons
Diseño de producción
-Black Panther
-The Favourite
-First Man
-Mary Poppins Returns
-Roma
Fotografía
-Cold war
-The favourite
-Never look away
-Roma
-A star is born
Efectos visuales
-Avengers: Infinity war
-Christopher Robin
-First Man
-Ready Player One
-Solo: a Star Wars story
Maquillaje y diseño
-Border
-Mary Queen of Scots
-Vice