Oscar 2019: Revisa la lista completa de nominados a la ceremonia de Hollywood

Premios Oscar 2019 | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: ROBYN BECK

Los Oscar 2019 se realizarán este domingo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles. Ocho películas compiten por el máximo galardón, entre ellas "Roma", del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón; "Bohemian Rhapsody", "El infiltrado del Ku Kux Klan", "La favorita" y "Nace una estrella".

También destacaron las cintas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. "Black Panther" asombró al público con 7 nominaciones, en las que también resaltaMejor Pelicula, mientras que "Avengers: Infinity War" destacó en Mejores Efectos Especiales.

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

Mejor Película



-Black Panther

-Blackkklansman

-Bohemian Rhapsody

-The Favourite

-Green Book

-Roma

-A Star is born

-Vice

Mejor director

-Spike Lee- Blackkklansman

-Pawel Pawlikowski- Cold war

-Yorgos Lanthimos- THe Favourite

-Alfonso Cuarón- Roma

-Adam McKay- Vice

Mejor actriz

-Yalitza Aparicio- Roma

-Glenn Close- The Wife

-Olivia Colman- The Favourite

-Lady Gaga- A star is born

-Melissa McCarthy- Can you ever forgive me?

Mejor actor

-Christian Bale- Vice

-Bradley Cooper- A star is born

-Willem Dafoe- A las puertas de la eternidad

-Rami Malek- Bohemian Rhapsody

-Viggo Mortensen- Green Book

Guion original

-The Favourite- Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara

-First Reformed- Paul Schrader

-Green Book- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

-Roma- Alfonso Cuarón

-Vice- Adam McKay

Guion adaptado

-The ballad of buster scruggs

-Blackkklansman

-Can you ever forgive me?

-If Beadle Street could talk

-A star is born

Canción original

-“All the stars”- Black Panther

-“I’ll fight”- RBG

-“The place where lost things go”- Mary Poppins returns

-“Shallow”- A Star is born

-“When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings”- The ballad of buster scruggs

Película animada

-Increibles 2

-Mirai

-Ralph Breaks the Internet

-Spider- Man: Into the Spider-verse

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Regina King – "If Beale Street Could Talk"

-Emma Stone – "The Favourite"

-Rachel Weisz – "The Favourite"

-Amy Adams – "Vice"

-Marina de Tavira - "Roma"



Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

-The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

-Black Panther

-The Favourite

-Mary Poppins Returns

-Mary Queen of Scots



Mejor actor de reparto

-Richard E. Grant – "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

-Adam Driver – "BlacKkKlansman"

-Sam Elliott – "A Star Is Born"

-Mahershala Ali – "Green Book"

-San Rockwell- Vice



Mezcla de Sonido

-Black Panther

-Bohemian Rhapsody

-FIrst Man

-Roma

-A star is born



Edición de sonido

-Black Panther

-Bohemian Rhapsody

-First Man

-A quiet place

-Roma



Mejor corto animando

-Animal Behaviour

-Bao

-Late Afternoon

-One Small Step

-Weekends



Mejor cortometraje

-Detainment

-Fauve

-Marguerite

-Mother

-Skin



Guión original

-Black Panther

-Blackkklansman

-If Beadle Street could talk

-Isle of Dogs

-Mary Poppins Returns



Edición

-Blackkklansman

-Bohemian Rhapsody

-The Favourite

-Green Book

-Vice

-Capernaum

-Cold War



Mejor película extranjera

-Capernaum (Líbano)

-Cold war (Polonia)

-Never look away (Alemania)

-Roma (México)

-Shoplifters (Japón)



Corto documental

-Black Sheep

-End Game

-Lifeboat

-A night at the garden

-Period. Endo of sentence.



Documentary Feature

-Free Solo

-Hale county this morning, this evening

-Minding the gap

-Of fathers and sons



Diseño de producción

-Black Panther

-The Favourite

-First Man

-Mary Poppins Returns

-Roma



Fotografía

-Cold war

-The favourite

-Never look away

-Roma

-A star is born



Efectos visuales

-Avengers: Infinity war

-Christopher Robin

-First Man

-Ready Player One

-Solo: a Star Wars story



Maquillaje y diseño

-Border

-Mary Queen of Scots

-Vice