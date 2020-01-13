La cinta surcoreana "Parasite" se convierte en el séptimo largometraje en competir en las categorías Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Película, simultáneamente.
Mejor Película: "Ford V Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollwywood" y "Parasite".
Mejor Director: Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillps, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino y Bong Joon Ho.
Mejor Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlizze Theron, Renée Zellweger.
Mejor actor: Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce.
Mejor Guión Original: "Knives Out", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once upon a time in Hollywood" y "Parasite".
Mejor Guión Adaptado: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women" y "The two Popes".
Mejor Canción Original: "I cna´t let you throw yourself away" (Toy Story 4), "I'm gonna love me again" (Rocketman), "I'm standing with you" (Breakthrough), "Into the unknown" (Frozen II) y "Stand up" (Harriet)-
Mejor Película Animada: "Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3", "I lost my body", "Klaus", "Missing Link" y "Toy Story 4".
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado: "Bombshell", "Joker", "Judy", "Maléfica 2" y "1917".
Mejor Efectos Visuales: "Avengers: Endgame", "The Irishman", "The Lion King", "12917" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".
Mejor Fotografía: "The Irishman", "Joker", The Lighthouse", "1917" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".
Mejor Montaje: "Ford V Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker" y "Parasite".
Mejor Diseño de Producción: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollywood", "Parasite".
Mejor Película Extranjera: "Corpus Christi" (Polonia), "Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte), "Les Misérables" (Francia), "Dolor y Gloria" (España) y "Parasite" (Corea del Sur):
Mejor corto documental: "In the Absence", "Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl"), "Life overtakes me", "St. Louis Superman", "Walk run cha- cha".
Mejor Documental: "American Factory", "The Cave", "The edge of democracy", "For Sama", "Honeyland".
Mejor Actor Secundario: Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman") y Brad Pitt (Once upon a time... in Hollywood").
Mejor cortometraje: "Brotherhood", "Nefta Football Club", "he Neighbors' window", "Saria" y "A sister".
Mejor corto animado: "Dcera", "Hair Love", "Kitbull", "Memorable", "Sister".
Mejor Banda Sonora Original: "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".
Mejor Edición de Sonido: "Ford V Ferrari", "Joker", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".
Mejor Sonido: "Ad Astra", "Ford V Ferrari", "Joker", "1917" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".
Nominadas a Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) y Margot Robbie (Bombshell).
¡Comienza la gala de nominación de los Oscar 2020!
Joaquín Phoenix llega al anuncio de nominados de los Oscar 2020 como uno de los favoritos a llevarse la estatuilla, luego de una asombrosa carrera durante la temporada de premios.
Este lunes 13 de enero, la Academia de Hollywood anunciará los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020, ceremonia que se realizará el próximo domingo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby.