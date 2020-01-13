EN VIVO Oscar 2020: Sigue en vivo el anuncio de nominados a los premios de la Academia
Oscar 2020: Sigue en vivo el anuncio de nominados a los premios de la Academia

Joaquin Phoenix se perfila como uno de los favoritos a ganar una estatuilla en los Oscar 2020Sigue en vivo el anuncio de los nominados a los premios de la Academia, ceremonia que tendrá su gala de premiación el próximo domingo 9 de febrero en el famoso Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. 

08:52 13 Jan 2020

La cinta surcoreana "Parasite" se convierte en el séptimo largometraje en competir en las categorías Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Película, simultáneamente.

08:50 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Película: "Ford V Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollwywood" y "Parasite".

08:48 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Director: Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillps, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino y Bong Joon Ho.

08:48 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlizze Theron, Renée Zellweger.

08:47 13 Jan 2020

Mejor actor: Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce.

08:46 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Guión Original: "Knives Out", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once upon a time in Hollywood" y "Parasite".

08:45 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Guión Adaptado: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women" y "The two Popes".

08:44 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Canción Original: "I cna´t let you throw yourself away" (Toy Story 4), "I'm gonna love me again" (Rocketman), "I'm standing with you" (Breakthrough), "Into the unknown" (Frozen II) y "Stand up" (Harriet)-

08:42 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Película Animada: "Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3", "I lost my body", "Klaus", "Missing Link" y "Toy Story 4".

08:41 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado: "Bombshell", "Joker", "Judy", "Maléfica 2" y "1917".

08:40 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Efectos Visuales: "Avengers: Endgame", "The Irishman", "The Lion King", "12917" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".

08:39 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Fotografía: "The Irishman", "Joker", The Lighthouse", "1917" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".

08:38 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Montaje: "Ford V Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker" y "Parasite".

08:37 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Diseño de Producción: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollywood", "Parasite".

08:36 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Película Extranjera: "Corpus Christi" (Polonia), "Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte), "Les Misérables" (Francia), "Dolor y Gloria" (España) y "Parasite" (Corea del Sur):

08:34 13 Jan 2020

Mejor corto documental: "In the Absence", "Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl"), "Life overtakes me", "St. Louis Superman", "Walk run cha- cha".

08:32 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Documental: "American Factory", "The Cave", "The edge of democracy", "For Sama", "Honeyland".

08:31 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Actor Secundario: Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman") y Brad Pitt (Once upon a time... in Hollywood").

08:29 13 Jan 2020

Mejor cortometraje: "Brotherhood", "Nefta Football Club", "he Neighbors' window", "Saria" y "A sister".

08:27 13 Jan 2020

Mejor corto animado: "Dcera", "Hair Love", "Kitbull", "Memorable", "Sister".

08:27 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Banda Sonora Original: "Joker", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".

08:26 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Edición de Sonido: "Ford V Ferrari", "Joker", "1917", "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" y "Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker".

08:24 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Sonido: "Ad Astra", "Ford V Ferrari", "Joker", "1917" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".

08:23 13 Jan 2020

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario: "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Joker", "Little Women" y "Once upon a time... in Hollywood".

08:22 13 Jan 2020

Nominadas a Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) y Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

08:20 13 Jan 2020

¡Comienza la gala de nominación de los Oscar 2020!

08:18 13 Jan 2020

Joaquín Phoenix llega al anuncio de nominados de los Oscar 2020 como uno de los favoritos a llevarse la estatuilla, luego de una asombrosa carrera durante la temporada de premios.

08:12 13 Jan 2020

Este lunes 13 de enero, la Academia de Hollywood anunciará los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020, ceremonia que se realizará el próximo domingo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby.

