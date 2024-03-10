Últimas Noticias
Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de los ganadores de la gran noche del cine

La edición 96 de los Premios Oscar honró a las mejores películas estrenadas en 2023.
La edición 96 de los Premios Oscar honró a las mejores películas estrenadas en 2023. | Fuente: AFP
Renzo Napa

por Renzo Napa

·

Descubre quiénes fueron los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 en las 23 categorías en competencia.

Los Premios Oscar 2024 se llevaron a cabo el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, con Jimmy Kimmel como maestro de ceremonias por cuarta ocasión. La noche comenzó con Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan, y Poor Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, liderando las nominaciones en la edición 96 de los premios, con 13 y 11 menciones, respectivamente.

Otras películas destacadas con numerosas nominaciones fueron Killers of the Flower Moon, del maestro Martin Scorsese y Barbie, la obra de Gretta Gerwig inspirada en la famosa muñeca de Mattel, que generó polémica de luego que su directora y su protagonista, Margot Robbie, no recibieran nominaciones en sus respectivas categorías.

Aquí tienes la lista completa de ganadores, resaltados entre los nominados.

Mejor Película en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Director en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, por Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest
  • Justine Triet, por Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor Actor en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Bradley Cooper, por Maestro
  • Cillian Murphy, por Oppenheimer
  • Colman Domingo, por Rustin
  • Jeffrey Wright, por American Fiction
  • Paul Giamatti, por The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Robert Downey, Jr., por Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, por Barbie
  • Robert De Niro, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sterling K. Brown, por American Fiction
  • Mark Ruffalo, por Poor Things

Mejor Actriz en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Emma Stone, por Poor Things
  • Lily Gladstone, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan, por Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller, por Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening, por Nyad

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por The Holdovers 🏆
  • Danielle Brooks, por The Color Purple
  • Emily Blunt, por Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster, por Nyad
  • America Ferrera, por Barbie

Mejor Guión Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • David Hemingson, por The Holdovers
  • Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por Anatomy of a Fall
  • Celine Song, por Past Lives
  • Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por Maestro
  • Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik, por May December

Mejor Guión Adaptado en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por Barbie
  • Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer
  • Cord Jefferson, por American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara, por Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película Animada en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • The Boy and The Heron, de Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki 🏆
  • Elemental, de Peter Sohn y Denise Ream
  • Nimona, de Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary
  • Robot Dreams, de Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz
  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, de Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

Mejor Película Internacional en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Io Capitano, de Matteo Garrone (Italia)
  • The Zone of Interest, de Jonathan Glazer, (Reino Unido)
  • La sociedad de la nieve, de J.A Bayona, (España)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge, de İlker Çatak, (Alemania)
  • Perfect Days, de Wim Wenders, (Japón)

Mejor Largometraje Documental en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill A Tiger
  • 20 Days In Mariupol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • NǍI Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor Cortometraje en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Mejor Cortometraje Animado en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko 🏆
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme

Mejor Banda Sonora Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Laura Karpman, por American Fiction
  • John Williams, por Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Ludwig Göransson, por Oppenheimer
  • Robbie Robertson, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Jerskin Fendrix, por Poor Things

Mejor Canción Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • What Was I Made For?, de Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken, de Barbie
  • The Fire Inside, de Flamin' Hot
  • It Never Went Away, de American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe, de Killers Of The Flower Moon

Mejor Sonido en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, por Oppenheimer
  • Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, por Maestro
  • Johnnie Burn, por The Zone of Interest
  • Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, por The Creator
  • Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor, por Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Mejor Fotografía en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Hoyte van Hoytema, por Oppenheimer
  • Edward Lachman, por El conde
  • Rodrigo Prieto, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robby Ryan, por Poor Things
  • Matthew Libatique, por Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Producción en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, por Barbie
  • Shona Heath, James Price y Szusza Mihalek, por Poor Things
  • Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, por Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Arthur Max y Elli Griff, por Napoleón

 Mejor Edición en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Laurent Sénéchal, por Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Kevin Tent, por The Holdovers
  • Thelma Schoonmaker, por Killers of The Flower Moon
  • Jennifer Lame, por Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis, por Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Holly Waddington, por Poor Things
  • Jacqueline Durran, por Barbie
  • Jacqueline West, por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ellen Mirojnick, por Oppenheimer
  • Janty Yates and David Crossman, por Napoleon

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, por Maestro
  • Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey y Josh Weston, por Poor Things
  • Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh y Ahou Mofid, por Oppenheimer
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, por La sociedad de la nieve
  • Karen Hartley, Suzi Battersby, por Golda

Mejores Efectos Visuales en los Premios Oscar 2024

  • Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, por The Creator
  • Kosuke Taguchi y Takashi Yamazaki, por Godzilla Minus One
  • Theo Bialek, Stephanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, por Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould, por Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould, por Napoleón

