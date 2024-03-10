Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de los ganadores de la gran noche del cine

Los Premios Oscar 2024 se llevaron a cabo el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, con Jimmy Kimmel como maestro de ceremonias por cuarta ocasión. La noche comenzó con Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan, y Poor Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, liderando las nominaciones en la edición 96 de los premios, con 13 y 11 menciones, respectivamente.



Otras películas destacadas con numerosas nominaciones fueron Killers of the Flower Moon, del maestro Martin Scorsese y Barbie, la obra de Gretta Gerwig inspirada en la famosa muñeca de Mattel, que generó polémica de luego que su directora y su protagonista, Margot Robbie, no recibieran nominaciones en sus respectivas categorías.



Aquí tienes la lista completa de ganadores, resaltados entre los nominados.

Participa

Mejor Película en los Premios Oscar 2024

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Director en los Premios Oscar 2024

Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, por Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor Actor en los Premios Oscar 2024

Bradley Cooper, por Maestro

Cillian Murphy, por Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, por Rustin

Jeffrey Wright, por American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, por The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto en los Premios Oscar 2024

Robert Downey, Jr., por Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, por Barbie

Robert De Niro, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, por American Fiction

Mark Ruffalo, por Poor Things

Mejor Actriz en los Premios Oscar 2024

Emma Stone, por Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, por Maestro

Sandra Hüller, por Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, por Nyad

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en los Premios Oscar 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por The Holdovers 🏆

🏆 Danielle Brooks, por The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, por Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, por Nyad

America Ferrera, por Barbie

Mejor Guión Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

David Hemingson, por The Holdovers

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por Anatomy of a Fall

Celine Song, por Past Lives

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por Maestro

Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik, por May December

Mejor Guión Adaptado en los Premios Oscar 2024

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por Barbie

Christopher Nolan, por Oppenheimer

Cord Jefferson, por American Fiction

Tony McNamara, por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, por The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película Animada en los Premios Oscar 2024

The Boy and The Heron, de Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki 🏆

🏆 Elemental, de Peter Sohn y Denise Ream

Nimona, de Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams, de Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, de Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

Mejor Película Internacional en los Premios Oscar 2024

Io Capitano, de Matteo Garrone (Italia)

The Zone of Interest, de Jonathan Glazer, (Reino Unido)

La sociedad de la nieve, de J.A Bayona, (España)

The Teachers’ Lounge, de İlker Çatak, (Alemania)

Perfect Days, de Wim Wenders, (Japón)

Mejor Largometraje Documental en los Premios Oscar 2024

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental en los Premios Oscar 2024

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Last Repair Shop

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

NǍI Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor Cortometraje en los Premios Oscar 2024

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Mejor Cortometraje Animado en los Premios Oscar 2024

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko 🏆

🏆 Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Mejor Banda Sonora Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

Laura Karpman, por American Fiction

John Williams, por Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson, por Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Jerskin Fendrix, por Poor Things

Mejor Canción Original en los Premios Oscar 2024

What Was I Made For?, de Barbie

I’m Just Ken, de Barbie

The Fire Inside, de Flamin' Hot

It Never Went Away, de American Symphony

Wahzhazhe, de Killers Of The Flower Moon

Mejor Sonido en los Premios Oscar 2024

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, por Oppenheimer

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, por Maestro

Johnnie Burn, por The Zone of Interest

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic, por The Creator

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor, por Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Mejor Fotografía en los Premios Oscar 2024

Hoyte van Hoytema, por Oppenheimer

Edward Lachman, por El conde

Rodrigo Prieto, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Robby Ryan, por Poor Things

Matthew Libatique, por Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Producción en los Premios Oscar 2024

Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, por Barbie

Shona Heath, James Price y Szusza Mihalek, por Poor Things

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, por Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Arthur Max y Elli Griff, por Napoleón

Mejor Edición en los Premios Oscar 2024

Laurent Sénéchal, por Anatomy Of A Fall

Kevin Tent, por The Holdovers

Thelma Schoonmaker, por Killers of The Flower Moon

Jennifer Lame, por Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, por Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario en los Premios Oscar 2024

Holly Waddington, por Poor Things

Jacqueline Durran, por Barbie

Jacqueline West, por Killers of the Flower Moon

Ellen Mirojnick, por Oppenheimer

Janty Yates and David Crossman, por Napoleon

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería en los Premios Oscar 2024

Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, por Maestro

Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey y Josh Weston, por Poor Things

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh y Ahou Mofid, por Oppenheimer

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, por La sociedad de la nieve

Karen Hartley, Suzi Battersby, por Golda

Mejores Efectos Visuales en los Premios Oscar 2024

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, por The Creator

Kosuke Taguchi y Takashi Yamazaki, por Godzilla Minus One

Theo Bialek, Stephanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, por Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould, por Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould, por Napoleón

RPP en YouTube La voz de todo el Perú. ¡Suscríbete gratis