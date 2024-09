Murió Sayuri, cantante japonesa del anime 'My Hero Academia', a los 28 años

Japanese musician Sayuri has passed away at the age of 28. A Statement was released today 27th September by her husband Amaarashi on X.



She was known for performing various anime series such as Fate/Extra: Last Encore, Boku no Hero Academia, Boku dake ga Inai Machi, Golden… https://t.co/VnPLFQWyA3 pic.twitter.com/KiopHLv91d