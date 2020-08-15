Manchester City vs. Lyon
Manchester City vs. Lyon | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: FRANCK FIFE
Manchester City insiste sobre la portería de Lyon para buscar el empate, pero Anthony estuvo brillante y se mandó una doble atajada para salvar su arco ante la arremetida inglesa.


ALINEACIONES:

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Leo Dubois, Houssem Aouar; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet; Memphis Depay, Toko Ekambi.

Manchester City vs. Lyon
Manchester City vs. Lyon | Fuente: ESPN
