Manchester City insiste sobre la portería de Lyon para buscar el empate, pero Anthony estuvo brillante y se mandó una doble atajada para salvar su arco ante la arremetida inglesa.
ALINEACIONES:
Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.
Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Leo Dubois, Houssem Aouar; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet; Memphis Depay, Toko Ekambi.