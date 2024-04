Ucrania se atribuye derribo en territorio ruso de bombardero estratégico en plena misión

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down the enemy Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, which russia used to attack Ukrainian cities.



In addition, our warriors repelled another massive air attack and shot down 29 aerial targets:

◾️2 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

◾️14 Shahed UAVs

◾️11 Kh-59/Kh-69… pic.twitter.com/lw2zN5TXIn