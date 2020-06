TOTAL DONATION WHICH HAS BEEN DISTRIBUTED ON 6/8/2020 at 13.47 PM



➡️ IDR 21,500,000 ($1,517.67) ⬅️



Thank you very much Indonesian ARMYs for all your donations and support.

We Purple You 🙏🏻💜#BlackLivesMatter #MatchAMillion @BTS_twt @OneInAnARMY pic.twitter.com/ZFtSFK3jIF