Duolingo agrega a su curso de música canciones de Sony Music

Artista Canción

347aidan MEMORIES!

Amerie Why Don't We Fall In Love

Amy Shark Mess Her Up

Bleachers Rollercoaster

Blue Oyster Cult Don't Fear the Reaper

Cheap Trick I Wan't You to Want Me

CNCO Dejaría Todo

Crossfade Cold

Cyndi Lauper True Colors

Dan Hartman Relight My Fire

Dove Cameron Girl Like Me

Eddie Benjamin Speechless

Ella Henderson Yours

Europe The Final Countdown

Whitney Houston My Love is Your Love

Whitney Houston So Emotional

Hozier Work Song

Hozier Someone New

Ir Sais, Cuckie, & Tom Enzy Dream Girl (Remix)

Jamiroquai Canned Heat

Kansas Carry on Wayward Son

Kesha Tonight

Kygo & Sandro Cavazza Happy Now

Kygo feat. Ella Henderson Here for You

Labirinth Kill For Your Love

Labirinth Lift Off

Lea Michele Believer

Madison Beer Blue

Meghan Trainor Made You Look

Metro Station Shake It

Michael Bolton Love With My Eves Closed

Mimi Webb Is It Possible

Mimi Webb The Other Side

Mimi Webb Ghost of You

New Kids On The Block Step By Step

P!nk Courage

P!nk Just Like a Pill

P!nk Get the Party Started

P!nk Don't Let Me Get Me (Radio Edit)

P!nk Funhouse

Passion Pit Carried Away

Pharrel Williams Come Get It Bae

Rachel Platten Better Place

Rachel Platten Fight Song

Real McCoy Come and Get Your Love - Radio Edit

Ruth B. Lost Boy

Sara Bareilles Love Song (Radio Edit)

Sara Bareilles Brave

Scandal feat. Patty Smyth Goodbye to You

Sean Finn x Bodybangers x Luke 54 feat. Robin S Show Me Love

Sia Cheap Trills

Sia Move Your Body

Sigala Easy Love

St. Lucia Dancing On Glass

The Chainsmokers Cyanide

The Chainsmokers I Hope You Change Your Mind

The Isley Brothers It's a Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop), Pts 1 & 2

TLC Creep

Train Drops of Jupiter

Train Drive By

WALK THE MOON Different Colors