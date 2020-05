#realmeSmartTV launched with Dolby Audio, Android TV, built-in Chromecast & Mediatek processor.



Prices: ₹12,999 for 32" HD-Ready & ₹21,999 for 43" Full HD variant.



Will be available on realme e-Store & Flipkart starting 2nd June. #LeapToNext pic.twitter.com/l9blsvgDg4